U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, demonstrate the ability to seize and secure key maritime terrain in support of combined and joint operations across the littorals. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii and rapidly deployable across the Indo-Pacific, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability with purpose-built capabilities alongside allies and partners. This video production was created at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 29, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 2nd Lt. John Kim)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 00:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016797
|VIRIN:
|260729-M-NV743-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871521
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fortune Favors the Bold: Seize and Secure, by 2LT John Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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