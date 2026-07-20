Fortune Favors the Bold: Seize and Secure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, demonstrate the ability to seize and secure key maritime terrain in support of combined and joint operations across the littorals. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii and rapidly deployable across the Indo-Pacific, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability with purpose-built capabilities alongside allies and partners. This video production was created at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 29, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 2nd Lt. John Kim)