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    'Warrior Medics' perform real-world medical mission, 'tailgate medicine' in Operation Bold Eagle

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    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Lubbock, Texas-based 7416th Troop Medical Clinic and myriad downtrace units throughout the Army Reserve Medical Command conducted a real-world medical mission and mobile care known as "tailgate medicine" during Operation Bold Eagle and Global Medic 26-02 at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., July 14-23, 2026.

    Nearly 100 "Warrior Medics" performed triage and treatment at the troop medical clinics on the Fort Hunter Liggett cantonment and field training areas, as well as frequent Field Litter Ambulance or FLA transport in and out said training areas, for the rotational training units of approximately 5,000 U.S. military service members and international partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song — Radiate
    Artist — At the End of Times, Nothing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 22:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016794
    VIRIN: 260721-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111871430
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Troop Medical Clinic
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    BoldEagle26
    tailgate medicine
    7416 TMC

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