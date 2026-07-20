'Warrior Medics' perform real-world medical mission, 'tailgate medicine' in Operation Bold Eagle

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Lubbock, Texas-based 7416th Troop Medical Clinic and myriad downtrace units throughout the Army Reserve Medical Command conducted a real-world medical mission and mobile care known as "tailgate medicine" during Operation Bold Eagle and Global Medic 26-02 at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., July 14-23, 2026.



Nearly 100 "Warrior Medics" performed triage and treatment at the troop medical clinics on the Fort Hunter Liggett cantonment and field training areas, as well as frequent Field Litter Ambulance or FLA transport in and out said training areas, for the rotational training units of approximately 5,000 U.S. military service members and international partners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song — Radiate

Artist — At the End of Times, Nothing