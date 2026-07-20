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    Back to School physical rodeos

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) and Camp Walker Army Health Clinic host their annual School and Sports Physical Rodeos for military dependents ages 3 to 18 enrolled in DoDEA or CYS. The Camp Walker rodeo runs through Aug. 7, 2026, and the Camp Humphreys rodeo runs July 20 to Aug. 20, 2026. Organizers highly encourage appointments over walk-ins; families can schedule by calling DSN 737-CARE. Community members can find additional updates and hours on the official BDAACH social media pages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zach Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 20:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1016781
    VIRIN: 260719-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871207
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Back to School physical rodeos, by SSgt Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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