Back to School physical rodeos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016781" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) and Camp Walker Army Health Clinic host their annual School and Sports Physical Rodeos for military dependents ages 3 to 18 enrolled in DoDEA or CYS. The Camp Walker rodeo runs through Aug. 7, 2026, and the Camp Humphreys rodeo runs July 20 to Aug. 20, 2026. Organizers highly encourage appointments over walk-ins; families can schedule by calling DSN 737-CARE. Community members can find additional updates and hours on the official BDAACH social media pages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zach Heimbuch)