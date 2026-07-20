Back to School physical rodeos

The Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) and Camp Walker Army Health Clinic host their annual School and Sports Physical Rodeos for military dependents ages 3 to 18 enrolled in DoDEA or CYS. The Camp Walker rodeo runs through Aug. 7, 2026, and the Camp Humphreys rodeo runs July 20 to Aug. 20, 2026. Organizers highly encourage appointments over walk-ins; families can schedule by calling DSN 737-CARE. Community members can find additional updates and hours on the official BDAACH social media pages. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 20:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1016781
|VIRIN:
|260719-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871207
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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