Mass Casualty Exercises

Observer controller/trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade evaluate Soldiers from the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team as they respond to multiple mass-casualty scenarios during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in July 2026. The exercises tested the Soldiers’ ability to triage casualties and coordinate medical evacuation while preparing for the 76th MBCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 27-09. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016729
|VIRIN:
|260727-A-FB640-6075
|Filename:
|DOD_111870407
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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