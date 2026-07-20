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    Mass Casualty Exercises

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army

    Observer controller/trainers assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade evaluate Soldiers from the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team as they respond to multiple mass-casualty scenarios during Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, in July 2026. The exercises tested the Soldiers’ ability to triage casualties and coordinate medical evacuation while preparing for the 76th MBCT’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation 27-09. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016729
    VIRIN: 260727-A-FB640-6075
    Filename: DOD_111870407
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Mass Casualty Exercises, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MASCAL
    157th Infantry Brigade
    observer controller/trainer
    76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team
    CRX 26-02

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