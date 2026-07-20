Episode 3, Professional Writing Series: – The Writing Process
Tagline: Learn the six stages of writing—and why rewriting is where the magic happens.
Description: Writing is more than drafting. Explore the six stages of the writing process, why it’s non-linear, and why rewriting is the secret to success.
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|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016687
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-SP899-6033
|Filename:
|DOD_111869890
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep 3. Professional Writing Series | Writing is a Process, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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