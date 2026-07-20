Ep 1. Professional Writing Series | What it is and Why it matters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Episode 1 – Professional Writing: What It Is and Why It Matters

Tagline: Discover the three traits that make any piece of writing effective—and why they’re essential for leaders.

Description: Strong writing is a core professional skill. Learn the three traits that make writing effective—purpose, credibility, and clarity—and why they matter in military and professional contexts.



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