Episode 1 – Professional Writing: What It Is and Why It Matters
Tagline: Discover the three traits that make any piece of writing effective—and why they’re essential for leaders.
Description: Strong writing is a core professional skill. Learn the three traits that make writing effective—purpose, credibility, and clarity—and why they matter in military and professional contexts.
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|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016685
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-SP899-7360
|Filename:
|DOD_111869880
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep 1. Professional Writing Series | What it is and Why it matters, by Gerardo Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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