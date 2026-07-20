AFN Bavaria: Vision to Victory – International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe; Italian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Giuseppe “Pino” Laezza; and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. European Command, discuss warfighting culture, innovation and alliance readiness during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. The conference focused on translating strategic priorities into practical action while strengthening multinational deterrence, interoperability and readiness across the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 07:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016477
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FL725-7058
|Filename:
|DOD_111866706
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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