(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AFN Bavaria: Vision to Victory – International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe; Italian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Giuseppe “Pino” Laezza; and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. European Command, discuss warfighting culture, innovation and alliance readiness during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. The conference focused on translating strategic priorities into practical action while strengthening multinational deterrence, interoperability and readiness across the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 07:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016477
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FL725-7058
    Filename: DOD_111866706
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria: Vision to Victory – International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria
    NATO School Oberammergau
    NATO
    Vision to Victory
    ICC26 NATO EUCOM CSEL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video