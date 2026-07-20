AFN Bavaria: Vision to Victory – International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016477" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe; Italian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Giuseppe “Pino” Laezza; and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. European Command, discuss warfighting culture, innovation and alliance readiness during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. The conference focused on translating strategic priorities into practical action while strengthening multinational deterrence, interoperability and readiness across the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)