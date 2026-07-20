Watch the latest episode of The DHA Dose which features one of the key domains in Ready Reliable Care, patient-centered care. In this episode, we explore how patient-centered care is a daily practice infused in the everyday operations at the John P. Murtha Cancer Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016417
|VIRIN:
|260727-O-TL980-3353
|Filename:
|DOD_111865790
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DHA Dose: Patient-Centered Care, by Noah Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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