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    The DHA Dose: Patient-Centered Care

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Noah Nash 

    Defense Health Agency

    Watch the latest episode of The DHA Dose which features one of the key domains in Ready Reliable Care, patient-centered care. In this episode, we explore how patient-centered care is a daily practice infused in the everyday operations at the John P. Murtha Cancer Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016417
    VIRIN: 260727-O-TL980-3353
    Filename: DOD_111865790
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DHA Dose: Patient-Centered Care, by Noah Nash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    patient centered care
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Murtha Cancer Center

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