U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nikolas Somoza, a K-9 handler with 18th Security Forces Squadron, shows what a day in the life of a Military Working Dog Handler entails on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. 18th SFS MWD mission is to enhance base defense, detect threats, and provide psychological deterrence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016330
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111864563
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Security Forces Working Dog Handler BROLL, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.