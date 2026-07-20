Members of the Puerto Rico National Guard arrive to Texas to support Operation Lone Star July 14, 2026 in El Paso, Texas. The PR National Guard will help continue the disruption of transnational criminal networks and reaffirm the security of our Texas communities. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015902
|VIRIN:
|260714-A-GF227-9104
|Filename:
|DOD_111858334
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico National Guard Arrives to Texas to Support Operations Lone Star Highlight Reel, by MAJ Leyda Kanzler, Michael Linan, SPC Jason Santillana and Amn Shayla Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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