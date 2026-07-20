Puerto Rico National Guard Arrives to Texas to Support Operations Lone Star Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Puerto Rico National Guard arrive to Texas to support Operation Lone Star July 14, 2026 in El Paso, Texas. The PR National Guard will help continue the disruption of transnational criminal networks and reaffirm the security of our Texas communities. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)