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    Puerto Rico National Guard Arrives to Texas to Support Operations Lone Star Highlight Reel

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    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Maj. Leyda Kanzler, Michael Linan, Spc. Jason Santillana and Airman Shayla Pham

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Puerto Rico National Guard arrive to Texas to support Operation Lone Star July 14, 2026 in El Paso, Texas. The PR National Guard will help continue the disruption of transnational criminal networks and reaffirm the security of our Texas communities. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Jason Santillana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015902
    VIRIN: 260714-A-GF227-9104
    Filename: DOD_111858334
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard Arrives to Texas to Support Operations Lone Star Highlight Reel, by MAJ Leyda Kanzler, Michael Linan, SPC Jason Santillana and Amn Shayla Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Operation Lone Star
    Siempre Presente
    Always Ready Always There
    Texas Military Department
    gnpr
    Texas

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