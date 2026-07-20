The Harding Fellowship | Apply Now!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Apply now! https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/Harding/



Stewards of professional dialogue are increasingly important in a world of constant communication. The Army is dedicated to fostering discourse and renewing each branch journal to ensure the Army has platforms to foster teaching and learning vital lessons for the future. The Harding Fellowship is a unique opportunity for individuals to play an active role in their branch journal and the overall development of the profession of arms.



Click the link to learn more about the Harding Fellowship and the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas: https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/Harding/.



#ArmyUniversityPress #HardingFellowship #HardingProject #LineOfDeparture #USArmy #KU #Jayhawk #RockChalk