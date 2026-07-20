The Harding Fellowship | Apply Now!

Apply now! https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/Harding/
Stewards of professional dialogue are increasingly important in a world of constant communication. The Army is dedicated to fostering discourse and renewing each branch journal to ensure the Army has platforms to foster teaching and learning vital lessons for the future. The Harding Fellowship is a unique opportunity for individuals to play an active role in their branch journal and the overall development of the profession of arms.
Click the link to learn more about the Harding Fellowship and the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas: https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/Harding/.
#ArmyUniversityPress #HardingFellowship #HardingProject #LineOfDeparture #USArmy #KU #Jayhawk #RockChalk
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015700
|VIRIN:
|260705-O-SP899-1568
|Filename:
|DOD_111855592
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|US
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