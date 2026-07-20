Cyber Shield 2026 Distinguished Vistors Day

Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015683
|VIRIN:
|260720-Z-DX255-1642
|Filename:
|DOD_111855353
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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