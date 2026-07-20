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    Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

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    CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    B-roll clips from the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11–14, 2026. The annual competition tests Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on a variety of warrior tasks, physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation,and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015673
    VIRIN: 260714-Z-PV458-2252
    Filename: DOD_111855216
    Length: 00:18:08
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #BestWarriorCompetition
    #BestWarrior
    #BWC26
    #BWC2026

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