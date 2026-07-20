Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2026

B-roll clips from the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11–14, 2026. The annual competition tests Soldiers and noncommissioned officers on a variety of warrior tasks, physical fitness, marksmanship, land navigation,and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015673
|VIRIN:
|260714-Z-PV458-2252
|Filename:
|DOD_111855216
|Length:
|00:18:08
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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