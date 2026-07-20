U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of State (DOS), coordinate and cooperate within a group and process known as the interagency (IA). The “interagency” is made up of many unique governmental entities with different organizational cultures, which can lead to miscommunication and bureaucratic congestion. This film discusses how individuals working within the interagency can avoid such pitfalls and be successful in supporting the mission of their agency while accomplishing the established goals of the U.S. government.
00:00 Introduction w/ opening of Havana, Cuba embassy
02:14 Title Screen
02:16 National Security Enterprise and Interagency definitions
04:03 National Security Council (NSC)
05:00 Agency Interests and Interagency Cooperation
09:46 The Interagency Process in the Field
13:45 Interagency Cultures – Horizontal & Vertical
24:13 Learning & Listening
26:18 Building Personal Relationships
36:38 Peace Games
43:05 Concluding Thoughts
46:35 Credits
48:37 Easter Egg
#interagency #statedepartment #nationalsecurity #dod #usarmy #PeaceGames
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015669
|VIRIN:
|240614-O-QT950-1033
|Filename:
|DOD_111855152
|Length:
|00:48:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Diplomacy and the Military | #nationalsecurity, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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