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    US Diplomacy and the Military | #nationalsecurity

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    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of State (DOS), coordinate and cooperate within a group and process known as the interagency (IA). The “interagency” is made up of many unique governmental entities with different organizational cultures, which can lead to miscommunication and bureaucratic congestion. This film discusses how individuals working within the interagency can avoid such pitfalls and be successful in supporting the mission of their agency while accomplishing the established goals of the U.S. government.

    00:00 Introduction w/ opening of Havana, Cuba embassy
    02:14 Title Screen
    02:16 National Security Enterprise and Interagency definitions
    04:03 National Security Council (NSC)
    05:00 Agency Interests and Interagency Cooperation
    09:46 The Interagency Process in the Field
    13:45 Interagency Cultures – Horizontal & Vertical
    24:13 Learning & Listening
    26:18 Building Personal Relationships
    36:38 Peace Games
    43:05 Concluding Thoughts
    46:35 Credits
    48:37 Easter Egg

    #interagency #statedepartment #nationalsecurity #dod #usarmy #PeaceGames

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015669
    VIRIN: 240614-O-QT950-1033
    Filename: DOD_111855152
    Length: 00:48:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, US Diplomacy and the Military | #nationalsecurity, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Diplomacy
    usarmy
    Interagency
    nationalsecurity
    statedepartment
    PeaceGames

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