US Diplomacy and the Military | #nationalsecurity

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U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of State (DOS), coordinate and cooperate within a group and process known as the interagency (IA). The “interagency” is made up of many unique governmental entities with different organizational cultures, which can lead to miscommunication and bureaucratic congestion. This film discusses how individuals working within the interagency can avoid such pitfalls and be successful in supporting the mission of their agency while accomplishing the established goals of the U.S. government.



00:00 Introduction w/ opening of Havana, Cuba embassy

02:14 Title Screen

02:16 National Security Enterprise and Interagency definitions

04:03 National Security Council (NSC)

05:00 Agency Interests and Interagency Cooperation

09:46 The Interagency Process in the Field

13:45 Interagency Cultures – Horizontal & Vertical

24:13 Learning & Listening

26:18 Building Personal Relationships

36:38 Peace Games

43:05 Concluding Thoughts

46:35 Credits

48:37 Easter Egg



#interagency #statedepartment #nationalsecurity #dod #usarmy #PeaceGames