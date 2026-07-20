Operation Serval: Book Release | Read it for Free

In January 2013, Northern Mali was occupied by a coalition of terrorist groups threatening Bamako and Southern Mali. French President François Hollande launched Operation Serval, deploying some 5,000 troops on short notice. General Bernard Barrera, head of the land component forces, kept an occupational diary, presented here in the English language for the first time.
Read here: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/Research%20and%20Books/2025/Serval/OpServal-UA1.pdf
Operation Serval was a French military intervention in Mali from January 2013 to July 2014 aimed at combating Islamist militants and stabilizing the region. Operation Serval was launched in response to a request from the Malian government to assist in repelling Islamist militants who had taken control of northern Mali. The operation began on January 11, 2013, following the escalation of violence and the threat posed by groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Ansar Dine, who sought to impose Sharia law across the region.
#militaryhistory #militaryleadership #combatoperations #mali #frenchmilitary #counterterrorism
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015660
|VIRIN:
|250711-O-QT950-9536
|Filename:
|DOD_111855122
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
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