Operation Serval: Book Release | Read it for Free

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015660" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In January 2013, Northern Mali was occupied by a coalition of terrorist groups threatening Bamako and Southern Mali. French President François Hollande launched Operation Serval, deploying some 5,000 troops on short notice. General Bernard Barrera, head of the land component forces, kept an occupational diary, presented here in the English language for the first time.

Read here: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/Research%20and%20Books/2025/Serval/OpServal-UA1.pdf



Operation Serval was a French military intervention in Mali from January 2013 to July 2014 aimed at combating Islamist militants and stabilizing the region. Operation Serval was launched in response to a request from the Malian government to assist in repelling Islamist militants who had taken control of northern Mali. The operation began on January 11, 2013, following the escalation of violence and the threat posed by groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Ansar Dine, who sought to impose Sharia law across the region.



#militaryhistory #militaryleadership #combatoperations #mali #frenchmilitary #counterterrorism