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    Operation Serval: Book Release | Read it for Free

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    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    In January 2013, Northern Mali was occupied by a coalition of terrorist groups threatening Bamako and Southern Mali. French President François Hollande launched Operation Serval, deploying some 5,000 troops on short notice. General Bernard Barrera, head of the land component forces, kept an occupational diary, presented here in the English language for the first time.
    Read here: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Portals/7/Research%20and%20Books/2025/Serval/OpServal-UA1.pdf

    Operation Serval was a French military intervention in Mali from January 2013 to July 2014 aimed at combating Islamist militants and stabilizing the region. Operation Serval was launched in response to a request from the Malian government to assist in repelling Islamist militants who had taken control of northern Mali. The operation began on January 11, 2013, following the escalation of violence and the threat posed by groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Ansar Dine, who sought to impose Sharia law across the region.

    #militaryhistory #militaryleadership #combatoperations #mali #frenchmilitary #counterterrorism

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015660
    VIRIN: 250711-O-QT950-9536
    Filename: DOD_111855122
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Mali
    Counterterrorism
    MilitaryHistory
    militaryleadership
    frenchmilitary

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