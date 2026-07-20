Idaho Army National Guard conducts search and rescue mission on Mount Idaho

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group, working with the Boise Fire Department, hoisted an injured hiker off a remote stretch of Mount Idaho Saturday.



The mission was the Idaho Army National Guard’s sixth successful rescue in 2026 and its second in July.



The rescue, which occurred on Idaho’s seventh highest mountain near Mackay, was the state’s highest hoist search and rescue mission and involved multiple agencies, including the Custer County Sheriff's Office, Custer County Search and Rescue and Air St. Luke’s.