U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Aguon, Fire Support Sergeant, talks about his experience working with the Malaysian Army at Kota Belud, July 19 during Keris Strike 2026. Exercise Keris Strike focused on enhancing multinational interoperability, air-to-ground communication, and combined force readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 06:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015625
|VIRIN:
|260719-Z-XS820-1074
|Filename:
|DOD_111854829
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Strike 2026: Different nations, same grid coordinates, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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