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    Keris Strike 2026: Different nations, same grid coordinates

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    MALAYSIA

    07.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Aguon, Fire Support Sergeant, talks about his experience working with the Malaysian Army at Kota Belud, July 19 during Keris Strike 2026. Exercise Keris Strike focused on enhancing multinational interoperability, air-to-ground communication, and combined force readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 06:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015625
    VIRIN: 260719-Z-XS820-1074
    Filename: DOD_111854829
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MY

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Keris Strike 2026: Different nations, same grid coordinates, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guam National Guard
    Forward Observer
    field artillery
    interoperability
    Keris Strike 26

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