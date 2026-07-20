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    Indiana National Guard participates in Combat Readiness Exercise (CRX) 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt. 2)

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Camp Atterbury Indiana

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers participate in a Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, July 21, 2026. The exercise included members of the 38th Infantry Division, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 38th Division Sustainment Brigade, 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, and 219th Engineer Brigade. Exercises like these showcase the unit’s ability to employ and sustain operational mobility in contested environments. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015592
    VIRIN: 260721-Z-EA609-1020
    Filename: DOD_111854175
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Indiana National Guard participates in Combat Readiness Exercise (CRX) 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt. 2), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    38th Combat Aviation Brigade
    drone
    38th Infantry Division
    Camp Atterbury
    National Guard Bureau
    Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

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