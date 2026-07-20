Indiana National Guard Soldiers participate in a Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, July 21, 2026. The exercise included members of the 38th Infantry Division, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 38th Division Sustainment Brigade, 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, and 219th Engineer Brigade. Exercises like these showcase the unit’s ability to employ and sustain operational mobility in contested environments. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015592
|VIRIN:
|260721-Z-EA609-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_111854175
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard participates in Combat Readiness Exercise (CRX) 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt. 2), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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