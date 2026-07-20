USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Maintenance during RIMPAC 26.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 17:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015590
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-MY360-9284
|Filename:
|DOD_111854157
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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