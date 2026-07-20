(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Maintenance during RIMPAC 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Maintenance during RIMPAC 26.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 17:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015590
    VIRIN: 260710-N-MY360-9284
    Filename: DOD_111854157
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Maintenance during RIMPAC 26, by SA Cesar Nungaray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video