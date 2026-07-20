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    Idaho Army National Guard conducts search and rescue mission on Mount Idaho

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    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho Army National Guard’s State Aviation Group, working with the Boise Fire Department, hoisted an injured hiker off a remote stretch of Mount Idaho Saturday.

    The mission was the Idaho Army National Guard’s sixth successful rescue in 2026 and its second in July.

    The rescue, which occurred on Idaho’s seventh highest mountain near Mackay, was the state’s highest hoist search and rescue mission and involved multiple agencies, including the Custer County Sheriff's Office, Custer County Search and Rescue and Air St. Luke’s.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015589
    VIRIN: 260718-D-A3518-9160
    Filename: DOD_111854155
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: IDAHO, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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