1st LAR take part in AGTS training in preparation for Coral-Balmoral Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance, 1st Marine Division, participate in Advanced Gunnery Training System training in preparation of the Coral-Balmoral Cup at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California July 20, 2026. The Coral-Balmoral Cup is an annual Australian light armored vehicle competition hosted by the Royal Australian Armored Corps to strengthen relationships with allied partners and exchange standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)