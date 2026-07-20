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    1st LAR take part in AGTS training in preparation for Coral-Balmoral Cup

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance, 1st Marine Division, participate in Advanced Gunnery Training System training in preparation of the Coral-Balmoral Cup at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California July 20, 2026. The Coral-Balmoral Cup is an annual Australian light armored vehicle competition hosted by the Royal Australian Armored Corps to strengthen relationships with allied partners and exchange standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015582
    VIRIN: 260721-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111854038
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Coral-Balmoral Cup, Marines, 1st Marine Division, 1st LAR, Competition, AGTS

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