1st LAR take part in AGTS training in preparation for Coral-Balmoral Cup

U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance, 1st Marine Division, participate in Advanced Gunnery Training System training in preparation of the Coral-Balmoral Cup at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California July 20, 2026. The Coral-Balmoral Cup is an annual Australian light armored vehicle competition hosted by the Royal Australian Armored Corps to strengthen relationships with allied partners and exchange standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015582
|VIRIN:
|260721-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111854038
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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