U.S. Marines with 2nd DSB, CLB-2 conduct airborne operations

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 2 conduct airborne operations with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 20, 2026. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Llanez Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015570
|VIRIN:
|260720-M-FA566-1001
|PIN:
|20260720
|Filename:
|DOD_111853678
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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