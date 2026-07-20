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    U.S. Marines with 2nd DSB, CLB-2 conduct airborne operations

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Llanez Delgado 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion 2 conduct airborne operations with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 20, 2026. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Llanez Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015570
    VIRIN: 260720-M-FA566-1001
    PIN: 20260720
    Filename: DOD_111853678
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd DSB, CLB-2 conduct airborne operations, by Cpl Isaac Llanez Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CLB-2
    Camp Wilson
    airborn operations
    USMCNews
    Twentynine Palms
    SLTE 4-26

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