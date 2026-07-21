20260721_DOW EA Training Video_Industry Overview Part 4 – Intellectual Property Licensing and Ownership Rights, Source Code, and Other Software-Related Considerations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this tutorial, we discuss key aspects of intellectual property (IP) in the software industry, emphasizing the importance of software code and access rights.



Key points include:

Protection Methods: Overview of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, highlighting how these legal protections help maintain a publisher's competitive edge.Types of Software: Comparison between open source software (OSS) and proprietary software, detailing access and modification rights.Software Code Formats: Explanation of source code (human-readable) versus object code (machine-readable) and insights into interpreted languages like Python.



We also cover the role of Software Source Code escrow agreements in safeguarding customer access to source code while protecting the publisher's IP rights.