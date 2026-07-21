(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    20260721_DOW EA Training Video_Industry Overview Part 4 – Intellectual Property Licensing and Ownership Rights, Source Code, and Other Software-Related Considerations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Raymond Orbeta 

    Department of War Enterprise Software Initiative (DOW ESI)

    In this tutorial, we discuss key aspects of intellectual property (IP) in the software industry, emphasizing the importance of software code and access rights.

    Key points include:
    Protection Methods: Overview of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, highlighting how these legal protections help maintain a publisher's competitive edge.Types of Software: Comparison between open source software (OSS) and proprietary software, detailing access and modification rights.Software Code Formats: Explanation of source code (human-readable) versus object code (machine-readable) and insights into interpreted languages like Python.

    We also cover the role of Software Source Code escrow agreements in safeguarding customer access to source code while protecting the publisher's IP rights.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015542
    VIRIN: 260721-N-RP950-5835
    Filename: DOD_111853431
    Length: 00:07:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20260721_DOW EA Training Video_Industry Overview Part 4 – Intellectual Property Licensing and Ownership Rights, Source Code, and Other Software-Related Considerations, by Raymond Orbeta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOW EA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video