Joint Base Andrews Pest Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Parades, a Pest Management specialist from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, provide a brief overview of Pest Management duties on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The 316th CES prioritizes conservation and environmental restoration efforts and compliance with federal and state regulations at the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st class Joshua Kaentong)