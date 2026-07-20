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    Joint Base Andrews Pest Management

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaentong 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Parades, a Pest Management specialist from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, provide a brief overview of Pest Management duties on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The 316th CES prioritizes conservation and environmental restoration efforts and compliance with federal and state regulations at the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st class Joshua Kaentong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015533
    VIRIN: 260611-F-YV304-1001
    Filename: DOD_111853258
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Base Andrews Pest Management, by A1C Joshua Kaentong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    entomology
    Andrews Air Force Base
    pest control
    pest management
    JBA
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

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