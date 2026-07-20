Joint Base Andrews Pest Management

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Parades, a Pest Management specialist from the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, provide a brief overview of Pest Management duties on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 11, 2026. The 316th CES prioritizes conservation and environmental restoration efforts and compliance with federal and state regulations at the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st class Joshua Kaentong)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015533
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-YV304-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111853258
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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