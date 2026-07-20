On Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, served as the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Command from August 2024 to June 2026. In this interview video, he discusses his definition of leadership and the importance of relationships to being a great leader.