This Interview of Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. was conducted by SFC Summer Woode on September 5, 2025, the day he retired as the Combined Arms Center Commanding General. In this video, he discusses the changes over his 35 year career and what has stayed the same.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 10:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015507
|VIRIN:
|250905-O-BY721-3071
|PIN:
|090525
|Filename:
|DOD_111852934
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Changes over a 35 Year Career, by Jessica Brushwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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