Changes over a 35 Year Career

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Interview of Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. was conducted by SFC Summer Woode on September 5, 2025, the day he retired as the Combined Arms Center Commanding General. In this video, he discusses the changes over his 35 year career and what has stayed the same.