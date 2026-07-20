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    Challenging Times

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Jessica Brushwood 

    Army University Press

    This is a part of an interview of Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. on the day he retired as the Combined Arms Command Commanding General on September 5, 2025. In this video, he discusses challenging times and shares his wisdom on lessons that emerge from them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 10:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015505
    VIRIN: 250905-O-BY721-1835
    PIN: 090225
    Filename: DOD_111852931
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    This work, Challenging Times, by Jessica Brushwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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