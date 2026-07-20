video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015505" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is a part of an interview of Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. on the day he retired as the Combined Arms Command Commanding General on September 5, 2025. In this video, he discusses challenging times and shares his wisdom on lessons that emerge from them.