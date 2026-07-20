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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Jessica Brushwood 

    Army University Press

    In this video, the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, SMA (R) Tony Grinston shares a common question he received as the SMA. He discusses key actions an emerging leader needs to take to achieve success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 10:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015502
    VIRIN: 260126-O-BY721-3646
    PIN: 012326
    Filename: DOD_111852926
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Commonly Asked Question, by Jessica Brushwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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