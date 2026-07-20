On Courage

The 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, SMA (R) Tony Grinston discusses courage.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 10:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015501
|VIRIN:
|260123-O-BY721-4841
|PIN:
|012326
|Filename:
|DOD_111852920
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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