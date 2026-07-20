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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Jessica Brushwood 

    Army University Press

    The 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, SMA (R) Tony Grinston discusses courage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 10:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015501
    VIRIN: 260123-O-BY721-4841
    PIN: 012326
    Filename: DOD_111852920
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    This work, On Courage, by Jessica Brushwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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