Brig. Gen. Ethan J. Diven served as the Commandant of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC) at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, from July 2024 to June 2026. In this video, filmed during his time at the college, he discusses improving team dynamics.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 10:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015498
|VIRIN:
|260306-O-BY721-8446
|PIN:
|030626
|Filename:
|DOD_111852909
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Improving Team Dynamics, by Jessica Brushwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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