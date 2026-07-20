(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    41st FAB Combat Field Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Parker Wilson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conducts the Army's newest physical fitness test for Soldiers serving in a combat Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), the Combat Field Test on Tower Barracks, Germany, July 16, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Masani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015491
    VIRIN: 260716-A-FV695-6613
    Filename: DOD_111852709
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Combat Field Test, by SSG Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    V Corps
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    U.S. Army
    Combat Field Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video