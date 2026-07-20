41st FAB Combat Field Test

U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Parker Wilson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conducts the Army's newest physical fitness test for Soldiers serving in a combat Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), the Combat Field Test on Tower Barracks, Germany, July 16, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Masani)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015491
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-FV695-6613
|Filename:
|DOD_111852709
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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