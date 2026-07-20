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    Navy Prosthodontics: Restoring Readiness Through Advanced Dental Care

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    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Adam Desaulniers, Todd Dorsey, Steven Fixel and James Lloyd

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    U.S. Navy Medicine highlights the specialty of prosthodontics and the advanced education available through the Naval Postgraduate Dental School. This video showcases how Navy prosthodontists restore function and oral health through complex restorative and implant dentistry while supporting the readiness of Sailors, Marines, and military beneficiaries. To learn more about the Naval Postgraduate Dental School and graduate dental education opportunities in the Navy Dental Corps, visit: https://www.med.navy.mil/Naval-Medical-Leader-and-Professional-Development-Command/Naval-Postgraduate-Dental-School/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015488
    VIRIN: 260506-N-NX118-4150
    Filename: DOD_111852668
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Prosthodontics: Restoring Readiness Through Advanced Dental Care, by Adam Desaulniers, Todd Dorsey, Steven Fixel and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine
    prosthodontics

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