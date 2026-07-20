U.S. Navy Medicine highlights the specialty of prosthodontics and the advanced education available through the Naval Postgraduate Dental School. This video showcases how Navy prosthodontists restore function and oral health through complex restorative and implant dentistry while supporting the readiness of Sailors, Marines, and military beneficiaries. To learn more about the Naval Postgraduate Dental School and graduate dental education opportunities in the Navy Dental Corps, visit: https://www.med.navy.mil/Naval-Medical-Leader-and-Professional-Development-Command/Naval-Postgraduate-Dental-School/
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 08:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015488
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-NX118-4150
|Filename:
|DOD_111852668
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Prosthodontics: Restoring Readiness Through Advanced Dental Care, by Adam Desaulniers, Todd Dorsey, Steven Fixel and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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