Navy Prosthodontics: Restoring Readiness Through Advanced Dental Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Medicine highlights the specialty of prosthodontics and the advanced education available through the Naval Postgraduate Dental School. This video showcases how Navy prosthodontists restore function and oral health through complex restorative and implant dentistry while supporting the readiness of Sailors, Marines, and military beneficiaries. To learn more about the Naval Postgraduate Dental School and graduate dental education opportunities in the Navy Dental Corps, visit: https://www.med.navy.mil/Naval-Medical-Leader-and-Professional-Development-Command/Naval-Postgraduate-Dental-School/