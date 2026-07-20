SURFNAV Course at SWSC

Instructors describe the Surface Navigation Course offered at Surface Warfare Schools Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 08:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015486
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-BT947-5931
|Filename:
|DOD_111852625
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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