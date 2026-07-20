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    SURFNAV Course at SWSC

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Surface Warfare Schools Command

    Instructors describe the Surface Navigation Course offered at Surface Warfare Schools Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015486
    VIRIN: 260701-N-BT947-5931
    Filename: DOD_111852625
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

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    This work, SURFNAV Course at SWSC, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SURFNAV Course
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