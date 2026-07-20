The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) is the force’s premier acquisition hub, designed to close the gap between evolving threats and the speed of delivering critical solutions. G-TEAD’s mission is to rapidly transform urgent commanders’ needs into combat-ready, interoperable systems, ensuring Soldiers sustain battlefield dominance in any environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015420
|VIRIN:
|260701-O-JK969-3874
|Filename:
|DOD_111851428
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD), by Nicole Presti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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