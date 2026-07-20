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    The Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD)

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Nicole Presti 

    United States Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology

    The Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)’s Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate (G-TEAD) is the force’s premier acquisition hub, designed to close the gap between evolving threats and the speed of delivering critical solutions. G-TEAD’s mission is to rapidly transform urgent commanders’ needs into combat-ready, interoperable systems, ensuring Soldiers sustain battlefield dominance in any environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015420
    VIRIN: 260701-O-JK969-3874
    Filename: DOD_111851428
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

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    PIT
    G-TEAD

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