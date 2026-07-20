(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    2-5 CAV sharpens counter-UAS marksmanship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to D Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct an updated counter-unmanned aircraft system qualification during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, July 15, 2026. The qualification certified their proficiency in engaging simulated small unmanned aircraft system threats with individual weapons.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015415
    VIRIN: 260716-A-ZS678-1482
    Filename: DOD_111851376
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT HOOD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-5 CAV sharpens counter-UAS marksmanship, by SSG Zelika Stewart and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balloons
    2-5 CAV
    CUAS
    counter uas training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video