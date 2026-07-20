Troopers assigned to D Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct an updated counter-unmanned aircraft system qualification during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, July 15, 2026. The qualification certified their proficiency in engaging simulated small unmanned aircraft system threats with individual weapons.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015415
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-ZS678-1482
|Filename:
|DOD_111851376
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-5 CAV sharpens counter-UAS marksmanship, by SSG Zelika Stewart and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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