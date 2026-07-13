U.S. Army Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard at Camp Withycombe are interviewed about Exercise Tiger Lightning on July 16, 2026.Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015273
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-PI875-9467
|Filename:
|DOD_111850147
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers Discuss Exercise Tiger Lightning, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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