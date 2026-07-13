(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    B-Roll of the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, shows a section of the levee where emergency stabilization work was completed earlier this spring. Permanent repairs are scheduled to begin later this fall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015145
    VIRIN: 260716-A-UH046-1001
    Filename: DOD_111847604
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Village Creek Levee near Newport moves into permanent repair phase following emergency stabilization

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEVEE
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video