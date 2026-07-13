B-Roll of the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, shows a section of the levee where emergency stabilization work was completed earlier this spring. Permanent repairs are scheduled to begin later this fall.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015145
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-UH046-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111847604
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Village Creek Levee near Newport scheduled for permanent repairs, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Village Creek Levee near Newport moves into permanent repair phase following emergency stabilization
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