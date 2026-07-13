America's Air Show 2026 Announcement

U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives an announcement for the upcoming ‘America’s Air Show’ at MCAS Miramar, California, July 17, 2026. America's Air Show 2026 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015143
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111847567
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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