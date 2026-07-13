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    America's Air Show 2026 Announcement

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives an announcement for the upcoming ‘America’s Air Show’ at MCAS Miramar, California, July 17, 2026. America's Air Show 2026 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015143
    VIRIN: 260717-M-QW512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111847567
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, America's Air Show 2026 Announcement, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    MAGTF
    f-35 B
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Marine
    Blue Angels

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