(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Smart Border Wall System All-Weather Access Roads Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOGALES, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Workers construct new all-weather roads as part of the new border wall system construction east of Nogales, Ariz., June 25, 2026. The border wall system will include a combination of infrastructure including a secondary border wall and all-weather access roads.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015123
    VIRIN: 260625-H-AT513-1001
    Filename: DOD_111847188
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: NOGALES, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smart Border Wall System All-Weather Access Roads Construction, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Customs and Border Protection
    US Border Patrol
    Border wall construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video