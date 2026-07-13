Workers construct new all-weather roads as part of the new border wall system construction east of Nogales, Ariz., June 25, 2026. The border wall system will include a combination of infrastructure including a secondary border wall and all-weather access roads.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015123
|VIRIN:
|260625-H-AT513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111847188
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|NOGALES, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Smart Border Wall System All-Weather Access Roads Construction, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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