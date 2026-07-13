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    Carrying the Team

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevier Gonzalez, Senior Airman Chloee Helt, Staff Sgt. Robert McIlrath and Staff Sgt. Nick Wilson

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Ahumada, 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, talks about his job experience in the Air Force November 19, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 502nd LRS offers transportation services in support of 200 units across JBSA, ensuring mission essential cargo, personnel and assets are transported in a timely manner.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015105
    VIRIN: 251121-F-ZC626-7816
    Filename: DOD_111846620
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Carrying the Team, by SrA Trevier Gonzalez, SrA Chloee Helt, SSgt Robert McIlrath and SSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ground transportation
    AETC
    502 LRS
    Ground Transportation Airmen

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