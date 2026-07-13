U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Ahumada, 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, talks about his job experience in the Air Force November 19, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 502nd LRS offers transportation services in support of 200 units across JBSA, ensuring mission essential cargo, personnel and assets are transported in a timely manner.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015105
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-ZC626-7816
|Filename:
|DOD_111846620
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrying the Team, by SrA Trevier Gonzalez, SrA Chloee Helt, SSgt Robert McIlrath and SSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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