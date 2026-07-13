Stormy weather is dangerous, especially on a walking/riding base like Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Be aware of warnings like "lightning within 5" and get home safe! (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 20:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015024
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-SO714-6230
|Filename:
|DOD_111845285
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN-Kunsan Spot: Riding In Inclement Weather, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.