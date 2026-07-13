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    AFN-Kunsan Spot: Riding In Inclement Weather

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    Stormy weather is dangerous, especially on a walking/riding base like Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Be aware of warnings like "lightning within 5" and get home safe! (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015024
    VIRIN: 260709-F-SO714-6230
    Filename: DOD_111845285
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

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    This work, AFN-Kunsan Spot: Riding In Inclement Weather, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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