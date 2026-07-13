(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Appropriate Toy Interaction - intermediate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Provost Marshal General

    Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and handlers go through the appropriate toy interaction intermediate exercise to demonstrate proper operational techniques. (U.S. Army video by MC3 Nathan Ahn, Defense Media Activity)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014957
    VIRIN: 260314-N-WC703-1039
    Filename: DOD_111844436
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appropriate Toy Interaction - intermediate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    K9 training
    K9H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video