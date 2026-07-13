Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and handlers go through the safe ball retrieves intermediate exercises to demonstrate proper operational techniques. (U.S. Army video by MC3 Nathan Ahn, Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014945
|VIRIN:
|260314-N-WC703-1037
|Filename:
|DOD_111844301
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safe Ball Retrieves - intermediate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.