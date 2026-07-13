U.S. Central Command forces launch strikes in response to Iran's attack on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 22:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014538
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-D0477-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111838318
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
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U.S. Forces Complete New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets
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