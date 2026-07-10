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    Pacific in 60: July 10, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60: Soldiers execute ship-to-shore logistics, Multinational forces conduct simulated aircraft crash and Thirty nations comes together for Rim of the Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014519
    VIRIN: 260709-F-VL625-3187
    Filename: DOD_111838147
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: July 10, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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