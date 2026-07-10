In this Pacific in 60: Soldiers execute ship-to-shore logistics, Multinational forces conduct simulated aircraft crash and Thirty nations comes together for Rim of the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 19:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014519
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-VL625-3187
|Filename:
|DOD_111838147
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific in 60: July 10, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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