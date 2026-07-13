3rd Marine Division Acquires New Multi Mission Reconnaissance Craft-B

U.S. Marines conduct initial training on a Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Craft Bravo at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 5-10, 2025. Offering superior maneuverability in shallow waters, these boats allow for rapid deployment in support of littoral operations. They are equipped to transport personnel and supplies, ensuring Marine forces maintain operational tempo and sustainment in austere, distributed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Tucker Mocan)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014516
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-RI657-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111838114
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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