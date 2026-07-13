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    3rd Marine Division Acquires New Multi Mission Reconnaissance Craft-B

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    NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2026

    Video by Cpl. Tucker Mocan 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct initial training on a Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Craft Bravo at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 5-10, 2025. Offering superior maneuverability in shallow waters, these boats allow for rapid deployment in support of littoral operations. They are equipped to transport personnel and supplies, ensuring Marine forces maintain operational tempo and sustainment in austere, distributed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Tucker Mocan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014516
    VIRIN: 260710-M-RI657-1002
    Filename: DOD_111838114
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, JP

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    3rd Marine Division, Whiskey boats, Ready to fight, Warfighting, Naha Military Port

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