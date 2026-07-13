3rd Marine Division Acquires New Multi Mission Reconnaissance Craft-B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines conduct initial training on a Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Craft Bravo at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, June 5-10, 2025. Offering superior maneuverability in shallow waters, these boats allow for rapid deployment in support of littoral operations. They are equipped to transport personnel and supplies, ensuring Marine forces maintain operational tempo and sustainment in austere, distributed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Tucker Mocan)