Coast Guard recognized for role in Artemis II launch operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014473" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis Launch Director, recognizes and thanks Coast Guard personnel from Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Canaveral and Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral for their role during NASA’s Artemis II launch at Station Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 29, 2026. Coast Guard units and crews supported launch operations through coordinated maritime safety and security efforts with federal, state and local partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)