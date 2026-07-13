Coast Guard recognized for role in Artemis II launch operations

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis Launch Director, recognizes and thanks Coast Guard personnel from Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Canaveral and Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral for their role during NASA’s Artemis II launch at Station Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 29, 2026. Coast Guard units and crews supported launch operations through coordinated maritime safety and security efforts with federal, state and local partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 15:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014473
|VIRIN:
|260629-G-VY010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837600
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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