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    Coast Guard recognized for role in Artemis II launch operations

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    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Jacksonville   

    Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis Launch Director, recognizes and thanks Coast Guard personnel from Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Canaveral and Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral for their role during NASA’s Artemis II launch at Station Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 29, 2026. Coast Guard units and crews supported launch operations through coordinated maritime safety and security efforts with federal, state and local partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 15:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014473
    VIRIN: 260629-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837600
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US

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    TAGS

    NASA
    Cape Canaveral
    Sector Jacksonvile
    Artemis II
    Coast Guard

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