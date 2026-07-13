B-roll: US Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness shares Sergeant Morales Club remarks

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during the Sergeant Morales Club induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized exemplary leadership, professional excellence and selfless service while reinforcing the Sergeant Morales Club's commitment to developing exceptional noncommissioned officers and preserving the traditions of the Army profession. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014427
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-KJ763-1710
|Filename:
|DOD_111836686
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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