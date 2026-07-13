(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-roll: US Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness shares Sergeant Morales Club remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.10.2026

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, senior enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during the Sergeant Morales Club induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized exemplary leadership, professional excellence and selfless service while reinforcing the Sergeant Morales Club's commitment to developing exceptional noncommissioned officers and preserving the traditions of the Army profession. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014427
    VIRIN: 260710-A-KJ763-1710
    Filename: DOD_111836686
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: US Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness shares Sergeant Morales Club remarks, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video