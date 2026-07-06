U.S. Army video explaining the Army's update to its Body Composition Program and describes the new Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) standard, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2026. In the video, U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate the new WHtR process and explains how to prepare for the process, how to conduct the test, and how to calculate the ratio. AI was used in voiceover portions of this video. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013834
|VIRIN:
|260706-A-UH083-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_111825297
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP), by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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