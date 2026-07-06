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    Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP)

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    U.S. Army video explaining the Army's update to its Body Composition Program and describes the new Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) standard, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 7, 2026. In the video, U.S. Army Soldiers demonstrate the new WHtR process and explains how to prepare for the process, how to conduct the test, and how to calculate the ratio. AI was used in voiceover portions of this video. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013834
    VIRIN: 260706-A-UH083-1010
    Filename: DOD_111825297
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Army Updates Body Composition Program (ABCP), by SSG Alexander Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ABCP
    Army Body Composition Program
    US Army
    WHtR
    Waist to Height Ratio

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