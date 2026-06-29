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    Japan Self-Defense Force wish U.S. a happy 250th birthday

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    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Lopez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Members of the Japan Self-Defense Force wish the United States a happy 250th birthday at Ford Island, Hawaii, July 3, 2026, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Daniel Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 00:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1013498
    VIRIN: 260703-N-CU876-7814
    Filename: DOD_111819548
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Japan Self-Defense Force wish U.S. a happy 250th birthday, by PO3 Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Third Fleet
    JSDF
    United States of America (United States)
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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